Captain Amarinder Singh meets Shah

New DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh today (Wednesday) met Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, amid speculations of him joining the BJP.

Singh, who came to Delhi on Tuesday, quit as the chief minister of Punjab on September 18, and said he was feeling ‘humiliated’. He had also launched an attack against Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Tuesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief, calling him a ‘friend of Pakistan’.

However, ahead of his visit to Delhi, his media advisor Raveen Thukral had said Singh was on a “personal visit”, and had called reports of his meeting BJP leaders a speculation.

Soon after his resignation, BJP leaders including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh invited Captain to join hands with BJP.