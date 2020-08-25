Cantonment to go green

DEOLALI CAMP :

The Cantonment board of Deolali has decided to step up towards environment as they've come up with an initiative to stop printing and delivering of some bills for the citizens. The plan is to go digital with bill payment process, and save paper.



As per the information provided by Umesh Gordwarkar, Public Relations Officer, the Cantonment board of Devlali has decided to do away with the physical copy of two bills, water charge (water supply) and property tax (house tax).



The decision has been taken to conserve environment and save the charges of delivering the physical copies. Sending the bill and payment, both will be on the online platform itself.



The new initiative will be executed from the next year once the condition of the town gets back to normal. Also, the Cantonment will start the online system after it has collected all the details like phone number and email ID of all the citizens.



The cash counter will still be open for citizens who don't have access to proper internet facilities, or don't prefer online banking system.