Cantonment starts cleaning of nallas

Nashik: The Cantonment Board of Deolali has finally started cleaning the nallas on Anand road thus, providing relief to the residents. The nallas of the road have been in poor condition for a very long time.

Cantonment couldn’t pay enough attention to the cleaning due to the prevalence of Covid-19. The nallas were in a poor state for the whole of last year, creating possible health hazards for residents. However, as the cleaning has begun now, the road will definitely become a better place for residents.

“For the past one year, we were facing many problems due to lack of cleaning. Mosquitoes, poor scenery, toxic gases, and odour. Now, the situation will get better hopefully,” said Kajal Chawla, a local resident.