Cantonment needs to gear up for the third wave: Katariya

DEOLALI CAMP: Former vice president Bhagwan Katariya submitted a letter to Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment, stating the need to make the Cantonment general hospital ready in view of prediction of third wave of Covid-19. As the third wave will affect children the most, the hospital should be well equipped with facilities to avoid shortages.

BJP’s former taluka president Tanaji Karajkar was also present on the occasion and supported the concerning views of Katariya. Both leaders also held talks about how pre-planning and execution of plans will help limit the spread of the third wave.

Katariya stated in the letter that as the third wave is expected in June-July 2021, the Board should ensure that all the injections and medicines are available with the hospital in sufficient quantity as it will prove beneficial for the residents of Deolali and surrounding villages.

He even mentioned the alertness required to trace mucormycosis i.e. black fungus in Deolali. The CEO, while addressing the request, stated the hospital has 30 oxygen beds at present. The Board’s plan to increase the number to 60 is under process. Out of the 60 beds, 10 to 15 beds will be kept reserved for children. Also, the residents should come forward to donate and provide financial aid to the board.

“I request all the donors to come up for donations as any amount will prove beneficial in fighting the pandemic. The board needs financial help in lakhs. From setting up of oxygen beds to medical staff’s payment, the Board needs financial assistance and support of its residents.” - Bhagwan Katariya, former vice president