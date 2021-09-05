Cantonment hospital overcrowded due to mass vaccination

DEOLALI CAMP: Dr. Shahu Patil informed that thousands of residents benefitted from the mass vaccination campaign held at Cantonment General Hospital yesterday. The newly appointed CEO, Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, announced mass vaccination Saturday for residents as the hospital received Covishield doses in abundance from the district’s health department.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, almost 28,000 citizens have been vaccinated (Covishield and Covaxin) at the hospital. Whenever the district’s health department provided doses to the hospital, 300 citizens got vaccinated every day.

Yesterday, thousands flocked at the hospital for the Covishield’s first and second dose. Apart from Dr. Manisha Honrao, Dr. Shahu Patil, and Dr. Naresh Daulatani, Aarti Matkar, Surekha Manode, Meena Gawale, Sumit Kandekar, and other hospital staff members stayed alert throughout the day and managed the rush well. Darshan Academy and Dr. Gujar Subhash High School teachers and staff members volunteered in this campaign, and Social Activist Maya Gidhwani provided biscuits and water to residents.

Cantonment has been ranked first among the 62 cantonment boards for providing excellent services during the first wave of the pandemic. Even in the second wave, the hospital’s work was appreciated by all the residents. Residents have also praised the new CEO, Dr.Rahul Gajbhiye, for his commendable work and fast decision-making. He reopened the outpatient department for the residents and speeded up the vaccination drive.