Cantonment hospital did a remarkable job during Covid period: Dr Verma

Nashik : An experience to serve patients while dealing with Covid-19 is the most thrilling. As everyone performed their responsibility very well during this period and worked hard to treat patients, the hospital received the Raksha Mantri award, stated Dr Deepak Verma.

The Cantonment hospital had recently been honoured with the Raksha Mantri award as it had done a remarkable job during Covid-19 period. Rotary Club of Deolali honoured those doctors, nurses and frontline workers for serving the patients 24/7. The programme was held in OPD department of the hospital. Dr Verma was speaking on this occasion.

Rotary Club president Murali Raghavan, Dr Anil Kanade and residential medial officer Dr Jayashri Natesh were present on the dais. While delivering his introductory speech retired Brigadier Anil Garg informed that those essentials which were required during Corona period were supplied through Rotary Club.

Dr Sameer Derore who had contracted Corona informed about the facilities he received at Cantonment hospital while undergoing the treatment, difficulties he had faced during the treatment. Dr Jayashri Natesh, Dr Manisha Honrao, Dr Manish Bothra and Dr Pushkar Joshi also expressed their views.

Former president of Rotary Club Mohandas Kamat, Naresh Doshi, Anant Athant, Dr Suhas Joshi, retired Colonel Surjit Singh, Dr Purnendru Bakshi, Colonel Vinod Malik, Colonel Vinod Sahani, Colonel Ashok Shirgaonkar, Vijay Shetty, Ajay Dhavan, Dr Arun Kanade and Amod Shahane honoured all doctors, nurses, lab technicians, ward boys, women helpers, ambulance drivers, sanitation workers and seurity garuds with memento and citation.

Jai Sundaraman compered the programme, while Dr Anil Kakde proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Jagdish Kagde, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Rotary Club members and others were also present on the occasion.