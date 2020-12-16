Cantonment General hospital receives Raksha Mantri Award

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: Cantonment Board of Deolali received the Rakha Mantri Award for Excellence 2020 through video conferencing on Wednesday. Deepa Bajwa, Director General Defence Estates, New Delhi, expressed gratitude while presenting the award to all the awardees.</p><p>Cantonment Boards of Deolali, Pune, and Khadki received this award for their extraordinary performance while fighting Covid-19. All the three hospitals, Cantonment General Hospital; Deolali, Sardar Vallabai Patel Cantonment General Hospital; Pune, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cantonment General Hospital; Khadki received the award for their excellent work.</p>.<p>The awards were distributed through video conferencing, including all the Cantonment Boards and regional offices across the country, along with the office of the Director-General of Defense Estates. Joint Director Sonam Yandol, all Additional Directors, and Chief Executive Officers were present. President Brigadier J S Goraya, corporator Baburao Mojad, Bhagwan Katariya, Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar, Ass. Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sonawane, Devi Lakhmiyani, and other officials were present at the Deolali Cantonment Board office to receive the award.</p><p>President Brigadier J S Goraya lauded the work done by the health department staff, including doctors and staff of the Cantonment hospital, while the Chief Executive Officer said that the award is a fruit for the hard works done by all the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. </p><p>He said that all Cantonment Boards across the country will receive funds from the 15th Finance Commission, which would give impetus to the development of Deolali. MP Hemant Godse and MLA Saroj Ahire also expressed their gratitude for the timely availability of funds from the district collectorate to treat Covid patients.</p><p>Meanwhile, RT-PCR tests of a total of 5923 citizens have been conducted at Deolali Cantonment hospital since May to date in which 1530 citizens tested positive. Of these, 1233 patients were successfully treated at the hospital, while 818 were isolated and treated at home. A total of 6150 citizens were screened in the city. Rapid tests of a total of 1422 were conducted. Of them, 257 tested positive. Only three deaths were reported in the city.</p>