Cantonment employees should get their salaries on time: Khan

DEOLALI CAMP: The employees of Deolali Cantonment Board are suffering due to delayed payments for the past month. Even though the salaries have been regularised now, some sections still await their payment for September month. M.I. Khan, President of Cantonment Employees Union, met Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board of Deolali, and requested him to pay the pending salaries of certain sections as Diwali is nearby, and employees need money to enjoy the festival with their families.

The pensioners and Class-D employees received their payments for September month on 8th and 10th October respectively. However, teachers, Cantonment General Hospital’s staff, and the board’s office staff still await their payments. Khan stated that all the employees will need money to buy new clothes, gifts, and pooja items to celebrate the festival.

Even though Dr. Gajbhiye provides regular payments to staff, he needs to complete the payment transfer of these three sections before Diwali. He added that the government and board need be considerate enough for the employees as they served the public even during the pandemic. The hospital staff was working day and night to aid the patients.

The doctors and staff members working on a contractual basis haven’t been paid for the past two months and permanent doctors for the past month. Now, it is the board’s responsibility to provide timely payment to the hospital staff and others.

Apart from the payments, the board should also pay the dearness allowance, personal allowance, Diwali bonus, and other financial benefits to their employees. To conclude, Khan said that Defence Ministry owes more than Rs.100 crore service charges to the board, and even the Central Government needs to pay more than Rs.30 crore GST returns to the board.

Once the board receives these funds, things will surely get better for employees. Surendra Mehrolia, Chitra Sonawane, Sanjeev Rajora, Jagpal Chandalia, Sudam Tajanpure, Shivaji Sapkale, Kishore Sasane, Vilas Chandne, Dilip Bhalerao Pratap Chatole, and others have requested the payment for the previous month for these three sections.