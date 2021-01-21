Cantonment employees question DCB over recruitment

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Cantonment Employees Union has submitted a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board questioning him over the recruitment of new staff while the salaries of the old staff are still pending. </p>.<p>The Board has decided to recruit six nurses, two pharmacists, and one health inspector after the interview process gets completed. However, this will increase the financial burden on the Board. The Board hasn’t paid salaries of doctors, nurses, ward boys, teachers, and other staff members for the past three months. </p><p>The employees of the health department and pensioners haven’t been paid the salary of December. The CEO has stated that there are no funds available for the payment of salaries and pensions. In the letter, the Union stated that how will the Board pay salaries for the new staff? It further stated that the CEO cannot keep delaying payments due to shortage of funds. It is his job to make funds available for the employees. The employees are facing financial difficulties due to delayed salaries.</p><p>The condition of Group D employees is worse. The Union has requested the CEO to pay the salaries and pensions by January 21, or else it will stage agitation. It stated that for the first two days, the employees will work with black ribbon tied on their arms.</p><p>After two days, they will stop work and sit in front of the CEO’s office for four days. If the payment gets delayed further, eight workers will go on a hunger strike turn-by-turn for an indefinite period. A copy of the letter has been forwarded to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence, and the District Collector.</p>