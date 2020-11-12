Cantonment accepts Swachh Survekshan challenge

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The Cantonment Board of Deolali finally pulls up its socks as it has started repairing potholes of Sansari lane no.2. The roads of Deolali are in a poor condition since a very long time and the board was waiting for monsoon to get over in order to start repairing of the roads.</p>.<p>Also, the unsatisfactory rank of Cantonment in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ has created a challenge for them. It seems like Cantonment is determined to up their game and perform better in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’.</p><p>Almost fifteen labourers were deployed at Sansari lane no. 2 yesterday from 1:30 pm working non-stop and repairing the roads. All the potholes were filled by workers and the work was being supervised by Piyush Patil, Junior Engineer. </p><p>Residents have expressed satisfaction stating that the condition of roads was really poor and the road was prone to accidents. However the repairing done by the board will reduce the chances of accidents tremendously.</p>