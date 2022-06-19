Candidates run in court to stop Pharmacy election

NASHIK: In the Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council elections, ballot papers have been tampered with by post and the last date for sending ballot papers is June 17. Candidates from both the panels have demanded that the process be stopped before the counting and re-run elections by direct ballot.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh has been requested about the same by both the panels. Sanjay Chakor, Datta Kharote, Nasir Pathan and Dhananjay Khadgir have also sent letters to the medical secretary demanding an inquiry into the matter. Council elections are taking place after six years. There are 2.85 lakh voters and till June 16, 90 thousand ballot papers were collected.

Meanwhile, ballot papers had to be submitted by evening, June 17 by post or in person. It was also conveyed to the voters from time to time. Sanjay Chakor, Datta Kharote and Nasir Pathan have also demanded that the process should be stopped immediately before the ballot papers are counted as there are a lot of errors in the process.

Direct ballot

It has been suggested that, in 36 districts, this process can be done through direct voting, but this postal ballot method is being deliberately adopted. Voting will not be conducted transparently due to the possibility of its misuse. Dhananjay Khadgir said that the petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench as the office bearers were not responding.