Cancel or merge Shinde toll plaza

DEOLALI CAMP: The state government has recommended to the Union Government to cancel the Shinde toll plaza or merge it in the toll plaza in Sangamner Shivar, informed MP Hemant Godse. Shinde toll plaza on the Nashik-Sinnar Highway is just six kilometers away from Sinnar and five kilometers from Nashik Municipal Corporation limits. Hundreds of vehicles from Sinnar pass through this toll plaza every day for employment, education and hospitalization.

“Motorists have been bearing the brunt of toll for such short distances. They even do not get facilities here. Hence the toll plaza should be cancelled. State government has recommended to the Centre to merge it in Sangamner toll plaza,” informed by MP Hemant Godse. A pass of Rs. 250 is mandatory for vehicle owners within a 20-km radius of Shinde toll plaza. Hundreds of commuters from Sinnar city have to commute to Nashik city every day for job, hospital and education.

Therefore, there is an atmosphere of dissatisfaction among the daily travellers as they have to pay daily toll for a distance of 20 to 25 kms. In addition to this, there is another toll in Sangamner Shivar at a distance of only 50 kilometers from Shinde toll. As a result, Nashikites also have to pay toll twice at a distance of 50 kms. MP Godse had lodged a complaint with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard.

The Shinde Toll Project cost Rs 312 crore, of which only Rs 192 crore was spent by the contractor. MP Godse had from time to time pointed out to the government that the complaints regarding the arbitrary conduct of the Shinde toll administration were serious. A detailed report in this regard was also sent to the state government.

MLA Manikrao Kokate and former MLA Rajabhau Waje had also sought relief from the state government regarding the grievances of the citizens regarding toll administration. Considering the inconvenience caused to Nashik, Sinnar and surrounding villages due to Shinde toll plaza, the state government has recently recommended to the Union Government to cancel the toll plaza or to merge Shinde toll plaza in the toll plaza in Sangamner Shivar.