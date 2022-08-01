Cancel diversion link project, demands NCP

NASHIK: In a bid to cancel the diversion link scheme project announced for the Surgana taluka’s largest west channel of rivers, Nationalist Congress Party launched a protest march outside Tehsil’s office yesterday.This march was held under the leadership of MLA Nitin Pawar. Several party members, farmers, and tribals were present for the protest march. A memorandum of various demands was submitted to Tehsildar Sachin Mulik.
The place selected to turn the sea’s salt water into fresh water belongs to the tribals. The central government’s scheme will affect the tribals severely. Therefore, they demanded diversion links at Chinchla, Ivardahad, Songir, Umbarthan, Milanpada, Sarneawan, Pratapgad, Ghodi, and Rakshasabhuvan, under the proposed diversion link scheme project on rivers Naar-Par, Tan-Man should be cancelled immediately.
Instead, storage dams should be constructed that will benefit the local tribal farmers.
The proposed small irrigation schemes at Satkhamb, Wangan (Su), Songir, Malgonde, Balozar, Waghdhond, Umbarvihir, Salbhoye, and Alangun should be approved immediately.
Taluka president Chintaman Gavit, vice president Rajit Gavit, youth president Rajendra Pawar, Gopal Dhum, Suvarna Gangode, corporator Jayashree Shejole, Yashwant Raut, Sarpanch Raut, etc, were present at the protest march.