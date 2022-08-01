Cancel diversion link project, demands NCP

The place selected to turn the sea’s salt water into fresh water belongs to the tribals. The central government’s scheme will affect the tribals severely. Therefore, they demanded diversion links at Chinchla, Ivardahad, Songir, Umbarthan, Milanpada, Sarneawan, Pratapgad, Ghodi, and Rakshasabhuvan, under the proposed diversion link scheme project on rivers Naar-Par, Tan-Man should be cancelled immediately.

Instead, storage dams should be constructed that will benefit the local tribal farmers.

The proposed small irrigation schemes at Satkhamb, Wangan (Su), Songir, Malgonde, Balozar, Waghdhond, Umbarvihir, Salbhoye, and Alangun should be approved immediately.

Taluka president Chintaman Gavit, vice president Rajit Gavit, youth president Rajendra Pawar, Gopal Dhum, Suvarna Gangode, corporator Jayashree Shejole, Yashwant Raut, Sarpanch Raut, etc, were present at the protest march.