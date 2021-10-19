Campaign to help curtail malnourishment in children

NASHIK: Various programmes were organised during the nitrition month to eradicate malnourishment in children. "These initiatives should be continued throughout the year as it is very effective in eradicating malnutrition among children," stated Zilla Parishad Women and Child Development Chairperson Ashwini Aher.

The monthly meeting of the Women and Child Welfare Committee of the Zilla Parishad was held under the chairmanship of Aher. Child Development Officer Chate gave information about malnutrition, Anganwadi recruitment, distribution of nutritious food and implementation of the ongoing nutrition month.

At the end of August 2021, malnourished children were surveyed. Under a handful of nutrition initiatives, malnourished children are given direct benefits through the Gram Panchayat. This indicates that the number of malnourished children is decreasing, Aher said.

From 1st to 30th September 2021, under the National Nutrition Mission, Anganwadi workers, helpers, health workers, Asha workers, Gram Panchayat members, local women were rallied to explain the importance of nutrition.

Various programnes were undertaken including tree planting in Anganwadi schools, Gram Panchayats and public places, emphasizing the importance of nutritious leafy vegetables by creating a kitchen garden in the Anganwadi Center area, Hundred percent vaccination of Anganwadi workers and helpers, Covid vaccination camps for pregnant and lactating mothers, anemia screening for pregnant women, treatment and counseling for pregnant women through home visits and counseling on iron and folic acid intake.

Yoga training for pregnant mothers, teenage girls, cooking competition on nutritional diet for women, local nutrition awareness such as cereals, vegetables, traditional recipes. Various programs are are organised to diagnose Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children, distribute nutritious food, check and treat children with Covid-like symptoms in the context of ‘My Child, My Responsibility’.

Members Kavita Dhakrao, Rekha Pawar, Sunita Sanap, Gitanjali Pawar Gole, Kamal Aher, Ganesh Ahire, committee secretary and district programme officer Deepak Chate and child development officers from 26 projects were present.

259 SAM children

There are 259 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) or severely malnourished children in Nashik district. Peth (13 SAM children), Triambakeshwar (30), Surgana (15), Igatpuri (20), Dindori (15), Kalvan (13), Nashik (11), Deola (7), Baglan (25), Sinnar (5), Niphad (38), Yeola (10), Nandgaon (8), Chandwad (12) and Malegaon (37).