Call for nationwide strike by workers on Sept 23

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>The worker unions have given a call for nationwide strike on September 23. The call has been given against The Industrial Relations Code bill 2020 which was tabled in parliament by government on Saturday. </p><p>The Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar tabled two bills – The Code on Social Security 2020 and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 in parliament.</p>.<p>If Industrial Relations Cod bill 2020 is passed, company owners would get freedom to recruit workers and to remove them from jobs. Earlier, companies having 100 workers had such power, but due to proposed bill, companies having 300 employees can get this power. It is being stated that the amendment in the proposed bill has been made to give flexibility to companies for recruitment of works and to remove them. The central government had prepared the draft of the bill last year. Opposition and worker unions had protested this at that time and thereafter government had deleted these provisions. Workers are reacting that this bill will prove harmful for workers.</p>.<div><blockquote>A call for nationwide strike on September 23 has been given against the proposed bill. Modi government wants to end the rights of workers. Government is trying to get benefit as people cannot take to the street in current situation. The government is seen implementing anti-worker policies.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Dr D L Karad, national vice president, CITU</span></div>