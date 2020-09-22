Call for nationwide strike by workers on Sept 23
Call for nationwide strike by workers on Sept 23

NASHIK :

The worker unions have given a call for nationwide strike on September 23. The call has been given against The Industrial Relations Code bill 2020 which was tabled in parliament by ...

