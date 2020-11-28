Cage set up in Deolali to trap leopard

<p>NASHIK: The forest department has set up a cage in the Gawande Mala area, near Sahyadri Nagar, Charanwadi after the sightings of a leopard became rampant. A leopard is being spotted for the past few days in the farm area, north of Shingwe Bahula village. When the women of the village went to the farm a few days ago to fetch water, even they sighted a leopard in the farm area. </p>.<p>The presence of a leopard is making it difficult for the villagers to roam around freely. The recent cases have instilled a sense of fear among the villagers. Not one or two, but a lot of villagers have seen the leopard, thus proving its existence in the locality. Farmers are getting scared, and even women and farm labourers have refused to work in the field due to the fear of leopard. The forest department took note of this and has set up a cage to trap the leopard.</p>.<p>A leopard got trapped near the Mahalaxmi temple of Deolali Camp, However, the sighting of other leopards has instilled fear among the villagers. These sightings should get immediate attention, and the forest department should come up with an effective plan, demanded the citizens.</p>