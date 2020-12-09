CA students choose Opt Out option

*Exam to be conducted in new year

*Covid-19 norms followed strictly

Nashik: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy Examination was held in last week of November. But, hundreds of students chose Opt Out option for examination, which will now allow them to seat in examinationn in new year. Meanwhile, 1400 students appeared for the examination at seven centers in Nashik. Covid-19 norms were followed strictly during this examination.

A total of 4.7 lakh students had registered for the examination. About 31,000 students preferred opt out option. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued during the CA final examinations, CA Foundation or CA Intermediate. Students who had symptoms of Covid-19 were asked not to give examination, as it may endangered the health of other students. So, such students will sit for the exam again in January-February 2021 under the CA Exam Opt Out Scheme 2020-21.

These students will have to produce a self-declaration regarding Covid-19. A total of 7 centers in Nashik had been selected for the examination. A total of 200 students appeared for the examination at each center. Also, during the examination, ICAI had granted special permission to seven committee members of ICAI in Nashik for supervision.