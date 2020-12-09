CA students choose Opt Out option

SIGN IN
*Exam to be conducted in new year
*Covid-19 norms followed strictly
Nashik: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy Examination was held in last week of November. But, hundreds of students chose Opt Out option for examination, which will now allow them to seat in examinationn in new year. Meanwhile, 1400 students appeared for the examination at seven centers in Nashik. Covid-19 norms were followed strictly during this examination.
A total of 4.7 lakh students had registered for the examination. About 31,000 students preferred opt out option. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued during the CA final examinations, CA Foundation or CA Intermediate. Students who had symptoms of Covid-19 were asked not to give examination, as it may endangered the health of other students. So, such students will sit for the exam again in January-February 2021 under the CA Exam Opt Out Scheme 2020-21.
These students will have to produce a self-declaration regarding Covid-19. A total of 7 centers in Nashik had been selected for the examination. A total of 200 students appeared for the examination at each center. Also, during the examination, ICAI had granted special permission to seven committee members of ICAI in Nashik for supervision.
Opt out option "ICAI's SOP was followed during the examination. The students also cooperated during the exam. Students were called to the center half an hour before the exam for necessary procedures related to Covid-19. A separate seating arrangement was set up for all the students to follow the rules of physical distancing. All hygiene, bottled water, lights, fans were provided for the candidates. The ICAI has given students the option to opt out this year.
- Piyush Chandak, CA, Managing Committee Member, Nashik branch of WIRC-ICAI.
"The examination was conducted in well planned manner. Supervisors at the centre were given masks, handkerchiefs and sanitizers. The students were also taken care of necessary safety measures. They allowed to enter the centres after thermal scanning and sanitisation. Masks and sanitizers were also provided at centers. There was no fear aboutCovid-19 during the examination as management was good."
Chinmay Khedekar, CA student