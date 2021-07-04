CA exam from today

NASHIK: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is conducting examinations for various courses in Chartered Accounts starting from today (Monday). These include examinations based on old-new syllabus such as CA Foundation, CA Inter and CA Final. This exam will continue till 31st July. Meanwhile, various tests are being conducted after the second wave of corona.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a revised schedule for the Examination of Company Secretaries (CS). Accordingly, the CS exam will be held at various centers across the country from August 10 to 20. The students are relieved that the examination schedule has been published. Examinations for CS courses are conducted every year through ICSI. This year, the exams were scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10. However, the tests were postponed due to the outbreak of the corona across the country.