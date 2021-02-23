C-DAC exam to be held offline

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The government-accredited Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has announced the results of the entrance test for postgraduate diploma courses. This has been strongly opposed by the candidates appearing for the exam. Completion of C-DAC Diploma Course is considered to be the best in the field of Computer. This makes it difficult to get admission to the institute’s postgraduate diploma courses every year. </p>.<p>This year, more than 10,000 students had registered for the exam, even during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is the first time that C-DAC has conducted this exam online. In this exam, many students had network problem while many were found to have misbehaved. This led C-DAC to conduct the test in offline mode again. </p><p>After receiving such complaints, C-DAC announced that the exams will now be held at the centers. In fact, CDAC released its results and merit list in February. Accordingly, from February 13, students were given the opportunity to choose their college options. Accordingly, while the students were applying, the institute suddenly announced that the examination would be held again. </p><p>The Maharashtra Student Welfare Association expressed the view that this was wrong. They also wrote a letter to C-DAC in this regard. Many students have resigned from their jobs due to being included in the merit list in this exam. Now, if his or her name does not appear on the merit list after re-examination, he will suffer a great loss. They also demanded that the exam should not get canceled, he added. Students’ interests matter The admission process of the institute is transparent. </p><p>At such times, if there are any irregularities, the credibility of it, may reduce. As a result, the exam will be held offline again, said C-DAC’s executive director A S K Nath. Several student complaints were received after the previous exams. The decision has been taken accordingly, and it is in the interest of the students.</p>