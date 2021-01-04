Deshdoot Times

By-polls for ward no 4: Final voter list to be published on Jan 15

Nashik: The state Election Commission of India will publish final voter list on January 15, 2020 for the by-polls for ward number 4 in Panchavati division. The by-polls here are delayed due to Corona epidemic. By-polls of Nashik Municipal Corporation which have been stayed due to epidemic are likely to be held in February or March.

As a result, newly elected corporator will get a period of eight-nine months only and has to contest elections again in the span of three-three-and-half months.

The by-polls for ward number 4 will be held due to death of sitting corporator Shantabai Balu Hiray. The state Election Commission of India had declared by-polls for the vacant seats of Municipal Corporation in state before Corona epidemic.

It had announced a special voter list revalidation programme in the period from September 30, 2020 and January1, 2021. The objections and claims will be settled till January 5 and the final voter list will be published on January 15, 2021.

On the basis of this voter list, by-polls for Municipal Corporation are likely to be announced in February or March. In case by-poll for ward number 4 is announced, the poll process will be completed in a period of one-one-and-half months.

