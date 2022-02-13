Business tycoon Rahul Bajaj passes away

NEW DELHI: Veteran industrialist and former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday in Pune after prolonged illness. He was 83 years old. A Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha member Bajaj led the business group for decades.

Top captains of India Inc, as well as senior political leaders from across the parties, condoled the demise of Bajaj. “Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear friend and will miss him. The country has lost a great son and nation builder. Om Shanthi,” tweeted Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. “The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks.

A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. Om shanti,” said Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises. In his tribute to Bajaj, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the former Bajaj Chairman was a great philanthropist. “Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more.

Rahul Bajaj was born on June 10, 1938, and was the recipient of many awards. He was also a former chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum; former member of the South Asia advisory board of Harvard Business School and a former member of the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

"Bajaj’s demise has come as a shock to the industry. Not only did he grow his own industry but he also kept supporting on how other industries would grow. He tried his best to make the country prosperous if industries develop. He had a good personal relationship with everyone, but he did not hesitate to comment on government. He would openly inform the government about the expected changes in government policy. His loss will never be filled." - Devakisan Sarda, Senior Industrialist

Lost ideal personality

"Rahul Bajaj had the courage that entrepreneurs need. He was a role model for entrepreneurs. He was speaking freely whenever and wherever he felt, no matter what the government. He had made a great contribution in the service of the country by setting up industries. He revolutionised the automotive industry in the 70’s and gave two-wheelers to the masses. In this he worked to imbibe the patriotism. Today we have lost this great personality." - Sudhir Mutalik, Chairman CII Maharashtra

A personality that gave a new dimension to the industry

"The Bajaj family had supported nation building by establishing industries for the country. Rahul Bajaj was role model of entrepreneurs, has also given a new dimension to India’s business in world over the last five decades. He also took social responsibility while managing the industry. His departure has lost the ideal personality of the trading industry. A heartfelt tribute to him through industry, traders and farmers." -Hemant Rathi, Former President, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce