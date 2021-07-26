Business in Goda Ghat area returning to normalcy

NASHIK: Every sector was affected following the Covid-19 outbreak. The Ramkund and the nearby Goda Ghat area were no exception. The business of small and big traders and shopkeepers in the area had come to a standstill due to restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 cases. The business in the area is returning to normalcy after the second wave has been subsided Ramkund witnesses a rush of devotees and tourists. Since the Godavari river flows through this area, it is also important to perform rituals on the banks of the river.

Devotees also come from all corners of the city as there are many small and big temples like Shri Kalaram temple, Kapaleshwar temple, Shri Naroshankar, Ganga Godavari and other temples. Many small businesses like hotels, pooja related materials, flower sellers, lodges, saloons, guides and others have been making an earning through this for the last many years.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many restrictions were imposed. Tourism was banned. Shrines are still not open. Due to several days of lockdown, the business of local traders came to a standstill and their financial planning collapsed. The second wave of Covid-19 hit in March this year, adding to the woes of the small businessmen. However, as the number of Covid-19 patients has been declining for the past two months, the business is returning to normalcy.