Buses earning revenue of Rs. 80 per km on certain routes

NASHIK: NMPML (Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.), the public wing of Nashik Municipal Corporation, responsible for Nashik’s city bus service, is receiving an overwhelming response from the passengers. Out of the 63 routes the city bus service is catering to, three routes have come up as the most profitable routes. These routes are helping the corporation earn Rs.80 revenue per km.

These three routes are Nimani to Nashikroad, Pawan Nagar, and Bardan Phata. On the other routes, the corporation is earning an average of Rs.35-40 per km. The transport wing also started its service for Trimbakeshwar, Sinnar, and Ozar. However, the buses on these routes still await a decent footfall of passengers.

At present, 107 buses are functioning on the city routes, and under its third phase, the officials will launch additional 20 buses from next week. The journey of city bus service dates back to 8th July when the corporation launched 22 buses on eight routes. An average of 3,000 passengers used to opt for city buses for travel during the start, and the daily earnings used to touch Rs.30,000.

However, as passengers have welcomed the services now, the buses are witnessing a footfall of more than 50,000 passengers daily, and the corporation’s revenue now sums up to Rs.6 - 7 lakh per day.

“I travel from Deolali to Shalimar daily, and these buses are no less than a blessing for the city. The bus is available every half an hour, providing enough space to all the commuters. The app is a brownie point as it allows me to track the bus and leave the house accordingly.” -Ruchika Makhija