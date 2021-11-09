Bus strike continues; passengers suffer

NASHIK: As the employees of the State Transport Corporation called a sudden shutdown in Nashik on Sunday evening for their various demands, all the commuters at the bus stand were affected. It was informed that the decision to join the strike will be taken by the employees of all the depots in the district.

Due to the decision was taken by the employees of the State Transport Corporation during the festival of Diwali, a large number of passengers will be affected. The sudden closure on Sunday evening has made it difficult for commuters to reach their desired destination. A large number of women and children were seemed stranded on the bus stands.

The buses that came to the bus stand from the suburbs were seemed parked in depots and bus stands. Passengers were relieved to some extent as the buses from outside depots were returning to their depots. However, in the evening passengers were facing major difficulties as buses are not been sent from the depot.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees have called a statewide strike for a major demand to merge the corporation with the state government. No authorised organisation has taken the responsibility for the strike as it is a strike is of angry servants. The corporation has gone to court to declare the strike illegal on the second day and is preparing to form a committee for the merger of ST.

As many as 127 depots have been closed since Sunday due to the strike. The sudden closure on Sunday evening caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters at all bus stands. It was learned that the employees of all the depots in the district had decided to join the strike. On the other hand, some organisations have also given support to the strike.

No buses have left from Sunday evening from central bus stand, highway Mumbai Naka bus stand, Thakkar Bazaar. Therefore, passengers have to face difficulties while travelling further. Private passenger carriers are taking advantage of this.

It costs five hundred rupees to go to Mumbai, but now passengers are paying more than a thousand rupees. But, the rural population is facing more issues as there are no private vehicles to reach their villages.