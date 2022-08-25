Bus stand location finalised at Saptashrungi Gad

Former State Transport Minister Anil Parab had sanctioned a fund of Rs 3 crore for the Saptshrungi Fort. Accordingly, a Government Resolution was issued to the Saptshrungi Gad Gram Panchayat demanding a designated space for constructing the bus stand. Therefore, Gram Panchayat held a special Gram Sabha yesterday and decided to approve the resolution for the location of the bus stand near Shivalay Talav (Shivalay Lake). Now the devotees will see a well-equipped and beautiful bus stand at Saptshringi Fort, and the devotees and villagers are waiting for the bus stand to start soon.

"A bus stand near the temple has been approved, and the decision to provide space was finalised in the Gram Sabha held yesterday. With the functioning of the bus stand, tribals and other communities here will get a boost in livelihood. Therefore, it was decided to hold a special Gram Sabha to finalise the location and kick-start the construction process."-Ramesh Pawar, Sarpanch, Saptshrungi Gad