Bus service to Deolali's old bus stop resumed

DEOLALI CAMP: The bus service which was closed for the last few years from the old bus stand of Deolali to Nashik has been resumed by the Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (NMPML). Considering the traffic congestion, the board had stopped the bus service through the Deolali town and it was diverted from the Anand Road seven years ago.

However, this had a major impact on the trade in the city. Nominated member Pritam Adhav took the initiative to coordinate between the administration and NMPML’s Citilinc bus service.

Accordingly, on Monday the bus service was restored after years of gap. The citizens of Deolali have expressed satisfaction that the service has been resumed again. It is hoped that it will help the trade in the city.

Citizens including Ambadas Palade, Shinu Josh, Dilip Kale, Pramod Mojad, Baban Kandekar, Vilas Sangamnere, Sandeep Mogal, Nilesh Salve, Bunty Kshirsagar, Raju Jadhav, Raheel Khan and others were present on the occasion. Suresh Kadam said that this bus service will be available every 15 minutes at Deolali Camp.