Bus service from Pathardi to Dhondi Road School begins

NASHIK: Citilinc bus service has been initiated from Pathardi Goan to Dhondi Road School, and Shiv Sena Metropolitan Chief Sudhakar Badgujar inaugurated the service yesterday. Many students from Pathardi Gaon are studying in Dhondi Road School, located near Shigwa Gaon, Deolali Camp.

However, as the bus service wasn’t available earlier, students had to change two to three buses, or else parents had to send them by private vans. These vans used to charge 1500 monthly per student, which wasn’t affordable for many parents.

As the daily travel caused financial loss to families and even students wasted their time in travel, the parents submitted a letter to Shiv Sena Metropolitan Chief Sudhakar Badgujar. As soon as he received the request, he followed up with Nashik Municipal Corporation and Citilinc officials and finally, after several follow-ups, the bus service was inaugurated yesterday (July 25).

Parents and children breathed a sigh of relief with the start of bus service, and they felicitated Badgujar. The bus service will prove beneficial for several students, and even parents won’t spend a large amount on students’ travel.

Yuva Sena sub district chief Balkrishna Shirsat, Khandu Dhongde, Dnyaneshwar Kombe, Baburao Dhemse, Vishwanath Dhongde, Ambadas Jachak, Laxman Shirsat, Sunil Kothmire, Sharad Dhemse, and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.