Bus service from Nashik to Yavatmal, Latur started

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation has also started inter-state and inter-district passenger transport, in unlock.</p>.<p>The ST administration has started Nashik-Yavatmal and Nashik-Latur bus services from Nashik on Saturday. This has been a great relief to the passengers on the respective routes.</p><p>At present, passenger bus service is running from Nashik division to Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Dhule and other important cities. Now a simple sleeper class seat bus will run on Nashik-Yavatmal route and Lalpari will run on Nashik-Latur route.</p><p>The bus will leave Thakkar Bazar bus stand for Yavatmal at 7.30 pm and reach its destination at 10 am. Lalpari will be released from the Mumbau Naka highway bus stand for Latur at 7 pm. The bus will reach Latur at 6 am. <br><br>Meanwhile, it is mandatory for every passenger to wear a mask while traveling in the backdrop of the corona. The bus will be completely sterilized before departure and after entering the depot.</p><p>The ST administration has appealed to maximum number of passengers to avail both the bus services.</p>