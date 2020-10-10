ST Bus
ST Bus
Deshdoot Times

Bus service from Nashik to Yavatmal, Latur started

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation has also started inter-state and inter-district passenger transport, in unlock.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com