Bus conductor and driver return passengers’ valuables

NASHIK: Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd is running efficient bus service in the city. The honesty of the Citilinc bus drivers and conductors has come to the fore and in two separate incidents, the found valuables and cash of the passengers have been returned to the passengers.

According to information, on Monday (Sept 19) Tapovan depot bus driver Meghraj Jadhav was on duty on bus route number 130 from Nimani to Bhagur when he noticed an abandoned passenger’s bag on a seat on the bus. After that, when Jadhav checked the bag, he found a bank passbook of a person named Ram Prabhu Wani along with Rs 19000 in cash.

After this, Jadhav, showing his honesty, deposited the bag in the Citilinc office. Further, the office immediately contacted the passenger and called him to the office and returned the bank passbook and cash.

“Since it was a huge amount, I had given up hope of getting the money back. But the honesty of Citilinc bus driver and conductor proved that humanity is still there,” reacted Wani in praise.

In another incident, bus driver Manohar Gaikwad, who was working on Route No. 109 A from Symbiosis College to Nimani, also found a Red Me 4 mobile in the bus. At that time, the carrier Gaikwad immediately brought it to the notice of Kalpesh Thakur, Traffic Controller of Nimani Bus Stand, and after checking, it was found that the said mobile belonged to a passenger, Saurabh Chaudhary.

After that, Chaudhary was contacted and his mobile phone was returned to him after scrutiny. The passenger expressed his gratitude to Citilinc.