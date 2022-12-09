Bus catches fire in a freak accident; two killed

Nashik
Two people were charred to death after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit seven vehicles in Nashik district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place near Shinde-Palse village on Nashik-Pune highway around 11.45 am, said an official. Visuals of the blazing bus have gone viral on social media which show smoke engulfing the vehicle as the fire continually flares up and has charred the bus.
An MSRTC bus on its way from Rajgurunagar in Pune to Nashik apparently suffered a brake failure and hit four motorcycles and two SUVs before ramming into another MSRTC bus coming from Sinnar, he said.
“Two motorcyclists were trapped between the two buses and were charred to death as their bikes caught fire. One person received serious injuries. The bus coming from Rajgurunagar also caught fire,” the official said. Local people broke the windows of the burning bus and rescued all 43 passengers, he added.
Two fire tenders from Nashik Road fire station and one rescue van from Shingada Talao fire station were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, the police official said. Some passengers in the bus which caught fire received minor injuries and were being treated at Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Bytco Hospital, he said.
Both the youths who were killed in the accident were residents of Samsherupur in Akola taluka of Nagar district and were coming to Nashik for a wedding. Their names are Ravindra Somnath Vise age 30 and Madan Dinkar Sable age 39. They were riding in Bajaj Pulsar bike number MH15 CJ 4874.
“It seems that the bus coming from Rajgurunagar suffered a brake failure, but more details are awaited. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident and the crowd which gathered,” the official said.
On October 8, as many as 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a truck at Mirchi Chowk on Nashik-Aurangabad highway in the district.