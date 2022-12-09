Bus catches fire in a freak accident; two killed

Nashik

Two people were charred to death after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit seven vehicles in Nashik district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place near Shinde-Palse village on Nashik-Pune highway around 11.45 am, said an official. Visuals of the blazing bus have gone viral on social media which show smoke engulfing the vehicle as the fire continually flares up and has charred the bus.