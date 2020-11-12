Bumper grape harvest likely this year

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Despite late pruning of grape vineyards due to climate change in the district and some damage caused by retreating rains, there's likely to be a bumper grape harvest this year in the district, according to the agriculture experts of the grape crop. </p>.<p>This year, due to climate change, i.e. increasing cold weather, the swelling of beads will be reduced, but good quality grapes are likely to be there at harvest. According to grape growers, the bumper crop is expected to hit the market simultaneously from February to April.</p><p> Due to late arrival of rains in the district this year, pruning of grapes in particular was delayed due to lack of rainfall in the first two months.</p><p> While the retreating rains have caused severe damage to the crop in some parts of the district, most of the grape growers have survived from this. With the withdrawal of monsoon, farmers are no longer afraid of losses.</p><p> After a sharp drop in temperature in the district for the last eight days, Yesterday (Nov 11) the minimum temperature in Nashik district came down to 10.6 degrees Celsius. The increased cold will affect the vineyards in the district. Except for the swelling of beads, there is an atmosphere in the district where there likely to be a good quality grapes production this year. </p><p>Due to prolonged pruning this year, a large number of grapes will be harvested at the same time. The district will have a bumper crop of grapes in the three months of February, March and April, experts say. </p><p>They are also expressing the possibility of a fall in the price of grapes due to possible mass production. Overall, this year due to large scale grape production, quality grapes will be available to the citizens.</p>.<p><strong>Relief from November 13 to 17</strong></p> .<div><blockquote>The mercury in the district has dropped to 10.6 degrees Celsius, which will slow down the grape inflation but will not have much effect on output. The cost of medicine is going to be saved as the climate is conducive. This will be a relief to the grape growers as the meteorological department has forecast a slight rise in temperature between November 13th and 17th.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Shivaji Deshmukh, agricultural expert, Nashik</span></div>