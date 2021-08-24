Bullion traders observe bandh

NASHIK: About five thousand traders across the district yesterday spontaneously participated in a bandh called by saraf traders to protest against what they called the ‘arbitrarily implemented mandatory hallmarking process’ by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and kept city's bullion market 100 percent shut.

"The sophisticated HUID (Hallmark Unique Number) tax system of the central government will increase the workload of the staff,” said the traders who opposed the new tax structure. The one-day strike called by the jewellery shopkeepers affected turnover of lakhs of rupees. Under the guidance of Saraf Association President Girish Navse, hundreds of Saraf traders including Kishore Wankhede, Mehul Thorat, Pramod Choksy, Krishna Nagre and Yogesh Dandagvhal took part in the strike.

“The role of observing a one-day shutdown to protest the HUID system was clarified to the protesting jewellers. The Hallmark Act is essential for the purity and quality of gold, which we welcome. However, the central government is trying to affect the business of jewellery by introducing HUID system again,” the traders alleged and said that the ordinary traders have strongly opposed the central move which could make it difficult for them to do business.