Bull possession conducted as per tradition

DEOLALI: Bulls were taken out in procession with a simple celebration at Deolali camp. Visitors thronged the place to witness the annual procession of mighty bulls Youngsters were busy taking selfies with the mighty bulls. There was energy among the groups that brought attractive bulls to this event.

Visitors had a good time, but this year, there were no drumbeats and dances due to Covid restrictions. Before Covid, each bull that was brought to the event had at least a hundred people dancing around it in the processions

The Bull procession is a carnival for the Yadav community, which takes place soon after Diwali. During this time, the families and friends of the Yadav community meet and greet. A contest of bulls is held as part of the festival, where people bring their best bulls for the contest.

On the second day of Lakshmi Pujan, it is customary to take out a 'procession of bulls' in the temple. The bulls are given a special 'Uttan' bath early morning then they are decorated with laces, scarfs, body paints, and much more. Oil is applied to their body for extra shiny skin. This year, public spread awareness about the pandemic by wearing a mask, following Covid rules, and keeping physical distance.

The Salami or Salute ritual was conducted as per tradition. The salami was given at heritage Shiva temple at Gawaliwada, Durga Mata Mandir, Maruti Mandir and Shani Mandir. On the occasion Hirabai Yadav, Anita Yadav, Kavita Yadav, Sonali Yadav, Subhash Yadav, Kumar Yadav, Soham Yadav, Raju Yadav and others were present.