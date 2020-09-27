Build a health literate Maharashtra: CM Thackeray

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>My Family, My Responsibility is not just a campaign but the government intends to make all the people of Maharashtra health literate through this initiative and everyone who loves their family, village, city, district and Maharashtra should participate in this campaign, appealed Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.</p>.<p>He was speaking in a meeting of guardian ministers and officials of all the districts of Nashik Division through video conferencing.<br><br>Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Police Prataprao Dighavkar, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Zilla Parishad CEO Lina Bansod and District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil were present on the occasion.<br><br>While reviewing the drive, Chief Minister Thackeray said, "Through this campaign, we will be able to draw health maps of the state and districts." We are going to reach out to the masses through various means. Therefore, along with the survey, we have to do a wide range of public awareness programmes. For this, the participation of local arts and artists in each district of the division should also be increased, he said. <br><br>Everyone has to do whatever is necessary for their family, village, district and state from health point of view. I am sure that every Maharashtra lover will not be able to live without participating in it. Thackeray said.<br><br>In this era, we are providing all the necessary tools and facilities to fight Corona. But there are limits to how far we can go with all these facilities, which is why we have focused on the campaign, My Family, My Responsibility to accelerate preventive measures.<br><br>Some people are seen walking out even if in home quarantine. They have to take care of themselves, family and society, Thackeray appealed. <br><br>Today, our state is the only one that is making this work a mass movement; without it you cannot be <br>Corona-free.<br><br>The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Corona is not just a catastrophic event but a prelude to a major catastrophe. Therefore, if we want to avoid disasters and lockdowns, we have to get used to Corona's restrictive lifestyle and adopt that lifestyle, Thackeray added.</p>.<p><em><strong>Nashik has lowest mortality rate: Bhujbal <br></strong><br>The number of active patients in Nashik district has come down by 3,000 and the death rate is the lowest in the state at 1.6%. While the standard criteria for contact tracing is 10 persons for every infected person (1:10), however it is 1:30 in Nashik district. Nashik's performance in swab examination is also very fast. </em></p><p><em>In order to curb the black market of injections, maximum stocks have been made available in government and municipal hospitals. Flying teams have been deployed to control the prices, through which regular checks of medicines and prices are being carried out.<br><br>Currently in the district from 24 to 28 MT of oxygen is required. But with the help of local industries in Nashik district, the production is 55 metric ton per day. So there is no shortage of oxygen in today's situation.<br><br>Oxygen centres are being set up at each taluka and 25 to 30 oxygen beds have been made available at each taluka level. Today, patients from all the five districts of Nashik division are undergoing treatment in Nashik city.</em></p>