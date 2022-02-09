Budget with balance submitted to standing committee

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s budget was presented on Tuesday, with no tax increase on Nashik residents and no increase in rates. Nashik Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav handed over the administrative budget of Rs 2219 crore to standing committee chairman Ganesh Gite.

Efforts have been made for balanced development in the city by providing civic amenities like roads, sidewalks, flyovers, waterways, sewerage, transportation, electrification, garden development, education, medical services, solid waste management.

Emphasis is being placed on easy, transparent and speedy administration through effective use of e-governance. Emphasis has also been laid on developing smart schools, environment, Namami Goda, medical services and IT hub. The revised budget for 2021-22 reviews the actual revenue collected and the expenditure incurred during the eight months up to November 2021 as per the approved budget for 2021-22.

Also, the revised budget for the year 2021-22 has been prepared taking into account the receipts received during the remaining four months and the expenditure on development work. Accordingly, a revised budget of Rs 2342.95 crore of deposited and Rs 2289.43 crores of deficit was presented. Also, according to the revised budget for the year 2021-22, the final balance is Rs 53.52 crores.

The budget was supposed to be presented on January 7, but due to the death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, a public holiday announced. Meanwhile, on the backdrop of elections, no additional tax has been imposed on Nashik residents but development works have been given priority. Substantial funding has been provided, especially for the environment, education and health sectors.

A provision of Rs 65 crore has been made for setting up a medical college at Bitco Hospital in Nashik and maximum Rs 378 crore has been provided for public works. Similarly, funds for environment and Godavari conservation have been doubled as compared to last year, for future corporators a total of Rs 85.98 crore as against Rs 237 crore last year. There is no increase from the corporator fund. The annual fund of 30 lakhs will remain. About 20 crore has been provided for Nashik city bus service.

"Under Section-95 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the revised estimates of the Corporation for the year 2021-22 and the original estimates for 2022-23 were submitted to the Standing Committee. While preparing this, taking into account the various taxes, fees, grants and other deposits received by the Municipal Corporation, an attempt has been made to make a proper balance by prioritizing the expenditure incurred for the development works and services to be provided in the Corporation." - Kailas Jadhav, Municipal Commissioner