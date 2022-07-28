Hepatitis refers to the inflammation of the liver that is caused due to group of infectious viruses or non-infectious agents. 354 million people globally are living with chronic Hepatitis B and C as estimated by the World Health Organization.

The significance of this day is to create awareness of viral hepatitis which has a high possibility of turning into an epidemic. The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2022 is ‘Bringing hepatitis care closer to you so that people have access to care and treatment for all types of hepatitis.

There are five types of hepatitis viruses and three other possible causes. The causes of viral hepatitis are - Hepatitis A is caused because of exposure to Hepatitis A Virus (HAV) in food and water. Hepatitis B is caused due to contact with Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) in bodily fluids. Hepatitis C is caused due to contact with Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) in bodily fluids. Hepatitis D is caused due to contact with blood containing Hepatitis D Virus (HDV). Hepatitis E is caused because of exposure to Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) in food and water.