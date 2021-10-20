Bring petrol, diesel under ambit of GST: NDTA

NASHIK: With the fuel prices maintaining its surge to Rs 112.40/litre (petrol) and Rs 101.61 per litre (diesel) in Nashik yesterday, the transporters in the city have warned of strike if the Centre did not control fuel prices at the earliest and bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. Petrol and diesel have reached the highest level in the history of the country and the general public and the transport business are facing difficulties as a result of consistent rise in fuel prices.

On this backdrop, the Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA) has warned of strike if the increase in petrol and diesel prices not contained.. It has been demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under GST to curb price rise. Association President Rajendra Phad and Senior Vice President P M Saini have submitted memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “The rising prices of petrol and diesel is a major concern for the transport sector,” the memorandum said.

Yesterday, the price of diesel recorded at Rs 101.61 per litre in the city and it has continued its surge above Rs 100-mark for the last couple of days, thus affecting not only the whole of transport business but also the daily life of ordinary citizens. Therefore, there is an urgent need to bring petrol and diesel under GST to curb the rise in fuel prices. For this, the state and central governments need to come together and make a positive decision.

In order to control petrol and diesel price hike

It is first necessary to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. All the states need to show positivity in this regard and discuss it with the central government. But it still doesn’t seem to be happening. As a result, the impact is being felt in the transport sector. The state government should take a positive decision in this regard as soon as possible otherwise the transporters have no option but to go on strike.