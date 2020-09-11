Bring 26/11 attack perpetrators to justice: US-India to Pak

<p><strong>Washington</strong></p><p>US and India today (Friday) jointly underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of attacks like 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.</p>.<p>Both the countries, in a joint statement on the occasion of the third 'US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue', said that Pakistan needs to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.</p><p>Notably, the statement comes on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attack which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.</p><p>The seventeenth meeting of the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and the third session of the US-India Designations Dialogue was held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.</p><p>Both sides denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.</p><p>They exchanged views on threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasized the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul Mujahideen.</p><p>The two sides also shared information about their priorities and procedures for pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India.</p><p>There was a joint commitment to strengthen cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of international terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396.</p><p>Participants also highlighted their efforts to address some of the world’s most pressing counter-terrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, countering radicalization and terrorist use of the internet, cross-border movement of terrorists, and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters and family members. The two sides discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance, bilateral law enforcement training and cooperation.</p>