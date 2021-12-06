Bright future for tomorrow’s Nashik

NASHIK: Nashik district has a rich and prosperous heritage. Enriched by the banks of the Godavari, the city is surrounded by the silver lining of tribal culture and social life. Like the rushing stream of Godavari, the music here has enchanted life more. While the industry is the norm here and the economic cycle is accelerating with the help of banks, the agricultural culture here has hoisted the flag of the green revolution.

Environment and tourism are thriving hand in hand here. Against the backdrop of all this, the present and future generations need to nurture and develop the capacity to make Nashik more prosperous and capable. In the history of one and a half hundred years, it was seen in the seminar of the 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan that tomorrow is the bright future of Nashik.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, former Senior Chartered Officer Mahesh Zagde, Shekhar Gaikwad, Mohan Kulkarni, Ramesh Padwal, Dr. Kailas Kamod, Pramod Gaikwad, Ashwini Dasakkar-Bhargave, Sudhir Mutalik, Vishwas Thakur, Vilas Shinde, Kiran Chavan, Mohan Kulkarni, Datta Bhalerao, Vinayak Ranade had participated in this seminar.

The seminar was coordinated by Deputy Collector and Nodal Officer Nitin Mundhavare. In this seminar, Ramesh Padwal gave information about the places of devotion and religious significance in Nashik district on the occasion of Nashik’s heritage.

After this, how the district developed near the Godavari and also the features of ancient temples in the district. Kailas Kamod spoke about Nashik on Godaghat Pramod Gaikwad also presented the history of pre-independence and post-independence movements of the tribal in a seminar on ‘Social Movement in Tribal Areas’. Words in literature, accompanied by music, produce invaluable works of art.

Accordingly, the musical heritage started from Vishnu Digambar Paluskar in the district is still being preserved by developing various aspects, said Ashwini Dasakkar. Apart from this, by facing many obstacles in Nashik district at the beginning, today Udyog Nagari has created a place of its own in the industry, said Sudhir Mutalik. Vishwas Thakur said that cooperative banks are providing financial support to the social and cultural sector in the district.

The agriculture sector in Nashik district has made a name for itself globally by producing vegetables along with the main crops like grapes and onions. And this has made a significant contribution in strengthening the economy of the district and giving direction to the rural areas, said Vilas Shinde on the subject of agriculture.

Kiran Chavan and Mohan Kulkarni said that Nashik residents should implement a lifestyle that is conducive to the environment for sustainable development of the environment while raising the issue of the environment. Giving information about the Nashik Deorai project in the seminar, Shekhar Gaikwad said that through the Deorai Vanrai project, work is being done to give life to the dead forests.

He said that it was necessary to implement such activities in the district so that people would be aware of different aspects of the forest. For the library to become a museum, all must work together for the growth of the reading movement, said Vinayak Ranade of Public Library of Nashik. Following the history, Nashik residents need to change with the times for the development of the district, said Mahesh Zagde, a former senior chartered accountant, in a seminar held today.

While District Collector Suraj Mandhare was conducting the seminar, life in the district is full of various aspects of the rhythmic development of Nashik district. Information about the rich heritage of one and a half hundred years of such a district was coordinated by giving information on various topics of the dignitaries present in the seminar on ‘Creation of Nashik District - 151 Years of Journey, Development, and Resolution’.