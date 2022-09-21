Bridge washed away; farmers find a solution to the problem

Ghumre Vasti is situated on the Somthane-Brahmanwade border. Many farming families live in this settlement. A bridge was built over the river Dev to allow these farmers to reach the settlement. But a few days ago, the Dev River flooded and this bridge was swept away.

Since last month, the tomato goods of farmers in the settlement are going for sale in Pimpalgaon Baswant Market Committee. Every day, two to three pick-up jeeps are loaded with tomato nets and taken to the market.

But since the bridge has washed away, these farmers have no road to transport their produce. Mahesh Ghumre, Sagar Dikke, Sachin Awhad, Vitthal Ghumre and other farmers took two plastic drums of two hundred litres capacity. Designed by fabrication on it. The work of tying this ‘cradle’ to two ropes and carrying eight nets of tomatoes on it has been going on since last month.

Six children of Ghumre Tok Vasti in Brahmanwade Shivar go to school. But as the river is flooded and the bridge is washed away, the students have to make a big effort to go to school. While parents carry students through knee-deep water, it’s time for students to bunk off the school.

"We had constructed a bridge at our own expense by laying a cement pipe over the Dev river. But as it is also washed away, we have to risk our lives and sometimes swim to take the farm produce to the market. It is necessary to have a permanent bridge here." - Mahesh Ghumre, farmer, Brahmanwade, Niphad