BRICS health ministers' meet: Unite to fight global health issues: Dr Pawar

Nashik: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar attended for the first time XI BRICS health ministers' meeting after assuming charge as the union minister. In her maiden address, Dr. Pawar said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to moving towards a strategic partnership in the global interest."



She appealed to the BRICS countries to work together to fight global health problems by accelerating innovation in COVID-19 & non-Covid and diagnostics, vaccines, pharmaceutical sectors etc. The theme for this health ministers' meet was BRICS Requital to COVID-19: Towards Digitalised Holistic Framework for Pandemic Preparedness.



On this occasion, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister Sarbanand Sonowal was present along with BRICS health ministers Dr. Shaowe, (Minister, National Health Commission, China), Dr. Joe Fahla (Deputy Minister of Health, South Africa), Marcelo Quiroga (Minister of Health, Brazil), Mikhail Murashko (Minister of Health, Russia), Dr. Tedros Adnom (Director General, WHO) as well as honorary members, other officials and representatives of Government of India were present.



India assumed the rotating Chairship of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on January 1, 2021. India took over the chairship from Russia. Each BRICS member takes over the Chair for a year.