Bricks are now a brisk business

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The dream of building a house has become expensive due to the rise in the prices of raw materials required for construction. The prices of bricks have almost doubled after the lockdown. The prices of one of the key raw materials -- bricks have doubled from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000, depending on the size. </p>.<p>The construction business is booming, and construction without labour will be a chore for the common man. Before lockdown, the prices were ranging between Rs 4,500 for small bricks and Rs 9,000 for large bricks per 1000 bricks, but with the start of Mission Begin Again, the prices have suddenly almost doubled to Rs 7,000 and Rs 14,000 per 1000. </p><p>At many places, construction labourers have to be paid around Rs 560 for 1000 bricks making. The picture is that bricks are not getting easily available due to the late start of this business. A small brick is seven by four, while a large brick is nine by five. Prices of raw materials including coal, wood, boilers, black clay, coarse clay, ash quarry, gheesu, boxes, water, trolley, transport, etc have gone up. It takes months for water and brick burning. The contractors and citizens who dream of a new house are feeling the heat due to rising prices and a shortage of labour for making and safekeeping bricks.</p>.<div><blockquote>After lockdown, the prices of bricks have almost doubled. This has affected the construction business. Not getting labour is also affecting the business. The share capital required for this business is large. Contractors who had taken contract for construction at low rates before the lockdown period are now finding it unaffordable to develop the work undertaken. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Prakash Kumbhar, Trader</span></div>