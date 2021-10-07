Bramhotsav at Balaji Mandir

NASHIK: Shri Venkatesh Balaji Mandir, Kapad Peth is celebrating Bramhotsav as per tradition. Various events have been organised online from today - October 7 to Oct 19. Like every year, this year too the festival will begin on Pratipada with religious rituals -- Ashtak Bhupali, Punyahvachan, Ghatsthapana, Shree’s temple parikrama, aarti, shejrati in the morning. Shri Sudarshan Digvijay Rath Parikrama will also be taken out in the temple.

Every morning till Dussehara, there will be a chariot procession of Lord around the temple. The Gods will be mounted on a vehicle in the sequence of Simh, Chandra, Surya, Ashwa, Garud, Maruti, Gaj, Shesh/Mayur Rath. The 10th Dwaj pujan will be held tomorrow in the morning.

On October 11, Kalyanotsav or Shree’s wedding ceremony will be held at 7 pm in the evening which is followed by Pavman Abhishek on October 15, Shree’s Avbhut bath and Pavman Abhishek on October 16, Bhojan Prasad and Gopalkala in the evening on October 17, while the Bramhotsav will conclude on October 19 by celebrating Rasotsav with Aarti and Shejarti on Kojagiri Pournima. Trustee and Secretary of Shree Venkatesh Balaji Sansthan’, Adv. Harshvardhan Balajiwale has appealed devotees to join the festival online.