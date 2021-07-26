NASHIK: To mark the 150 years of Nashik District, the Brahmagiri Kriti Samiti conducted a civic awareness campaign in front of the District Collector Office, by the roadside, while following the Covid-19 guidelines. The Samiti has been agitating against the large-scale illegal excavations on Sahyadri and Satpura ranges for the last few months.

Even Brahmagiri Mountain, rich in biodiversity and holds religious importance, is witnessing the atrocities of humankind. To end these illegal practices and save biodiversity, the Samiti created ‘Brahmagiri-Sahyadri Safety Week’ to generate awareness among the masses and the administration. They were celebrating the special week in front of the Collector Office.

Nashik district is known for its beautiful mountain ranges and wildlife, namely, Sahyadri, Satpuda, Satmala, Salberi, Dolbari mountain ranges, Brahmagiri, Santosh, Bhagadi, Ramshej, Harsul. The hills are witnessing excavation for the last several years. Also, the damage caused by the floods at the top of the ghats, increased constructions at the foot of the hills and forts is leading to massive deforestation.

Due to the depletion of biodiversity, the ecological balance has been disturbed and environmentalists are questioning the future of the district’s ecosystem. Nishikant Pagare, Jagbir Singh, Ram Khurdal, Sunil Pardeshi, Yogesh Kapse, Yogesh Barve, Uday Thorat, Kachru Vaidya, Sandeep Bhanose, students, citizens, and seniors responded to the campaign by signing up for the event to save Brahmagiri. Vaishali Chavan, Ashwini Bhatt, Manoj Sathe, Shantaram Dusane, Vaibhav Deshmukh, Ambareesh More, and other activists were present at the drive.

“Citizens’ participation is required to save Brahmagiri and Sahyadri mountain ranges. Therefore, we undertake awareness campaigns from time to time to make Nashikities aware of the damage to the ecosystem. We need the support of citizens to implement this movement and campaigns at the taluka level in rural areas.” - Nishikant Pagare, Member, Brahmagiri Kriti Samiti, Nashik