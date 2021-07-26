Brahmagiri needs grouting: Geologist Dr. Nikam

NASHIK: Grouting in Bramhagiri hills should be done in the same manner as it has been done at Saptashrungi gad. Otherwise, a major accident may have to be faced, warned Geologist Dr Jaideep Nikam. Brahmagiri has been suffering from cracks and soil erosion for many years, the ground has also been cracked due to continuous mining. Landslides are feared in the future due to increased infiltration of water in these cracks.

There is a possibility of major damage like Talaye village. This risk can be avoided, even if though temporarily, said geologist Dr Nikam. “Grouting is important for that. This is yet to be discussed. But given the current state of Brahmagiri, the soil in the excavated area has become weak. As a result, it has been found that Bramhagiri and the surrounding hill forts have been weakened. There was also an incident of landslide a day ago.

So now it is necessary to take measures before a major mishap occurs. Grouting is required in the excavated area,” he explained. Meanwhile, on Saturday, MLA Khoskar and Dr Nikam discussed the issue at Suplichi Met here. Situated at the foot of the Brahmagiri, the Suplichi Met is at the top of the mining. So the risk to this hamlet is higher.

The locals had expressed their grievances to the MLA. The villagers said that while the work was going on, their houses were also developed cracks. When they asked about it, the miners had stopped the work. But after that they continued to work with a big machine. “We have to deal with it now,” the aggrieved villagers said.

"By and large, the mine blasts, which have been going on for several days, have cleared the area. Therefore, it has created a dangerous situation to live. So it is necessary to grout this area. Also, it is empirical to implement the project of soil erosion and water reclamation in a good manner so that the soil will be retained." - Dr Jaideep Nikam, Geologist

What is grouting?

If a hill develops cracks, fill it with cement. In a way, a protective wall can be built to prevent landslide. This means that the blasted part can be sealed with the help of wall pressure. The same can be implementaed for Brahmagiri in the same way the nuts bolts or protective nets are used on the Saptashrungi gad.