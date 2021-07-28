Brahmagiri Committee to meet the minister

NASHIK: The Bramhagiri Committee set up after the mining and quarrying activities that causing damage to the Bramhagiri hills has decided to meet the Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode. The Committee delegation will demand policy decision regarding any mining, quarrying or blasting activities in the Sahyadri mountain range. The initiative in this regard has been taken by MLA Hiraman Khoskar.

In order to prevent the loss of life and natural damage due to landslides in the Sahyadri range in Maharashtra, it is time to enact legislation to free the Sahyadri range and subdivision from excavation, mining and construction. Hiraman Khoskar visited the place at Brahmagiri hill which was illegally excavated. He expressed concern over the future threat posed by the excavation of Bramhagiri, which has religious significance and expressed displeasure over the irresponsible nature of the revenue and forest department.

Excavations at the foothills of Brahmagiri a few days ago had brought down the boulders in the Gangavdar area, a hill station. MLA Hiraman Khoskar visited this place realizing that there could be a threat like the Malin village landslide incident. He visited with villagers and experts on future solutions.

MLA Hiraman Khoskar said that he would demand action from Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray against the revenue and forest department officials as well as the issue of migration of people from Suplicha mot village. The administration was immediately instructed to take other measures including grouting along the Bramhagiri hill. Deputy tehsildar Satish Nikam and talathi Santosh Joshi were present on this occasion. It was suggested that the population should be relocated.

Points in the statement