Brahmagiri circumlocution takes a break

NASHIK :

The real spirit of third Shravani Somwar (third Monday) was found missing in temple town of Trimbakeshwar due to the government protocols and the prevailing crisis of livelihood due to COVID-19 pandemic. People offered prayers and observed fast at their homes as temples were closed for devotees.

On the third Monday of the holy Shravan month in Trimbakeshwar, amid chants of Bam Bam Bhole, lakhs of devotees across the district and the state flock this temple town every year to perform pujan of Lord Trimbakeshwar which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and to conduct circumambulation around Brahmagiri mountain.

With the beginning of the month of Shravan, the district administration used to start the procession on the third Monday, but this year it took a break.

Brahmagiri Pradakshina(circumambulation around Brahmagiri) is a religious practice for lakhs of Shiv bhakt. Legend has it that Saint Nivruttinath had circumambulated Brahmagiri seven hundred years ago. This tradition has been going on ever since.

However, for the first time this year, the procession has been disrupted due to the present crisis. Adequate police bandobast was kept on the route of the circumambulation following the instructions of sub divisional magistrate Tejas Chavan regarding this.

Meanwhile, yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of third Shravani Somwar, special pujas were performed at Shiv temples in the city by adhering to the instructions of the district administration.

Maha Abhishek, Laghurudra, Maha Aarti were being performed in suburban and major Shiv temples including Trimbakeshwar, Kapaleshwar, Til Bhandeshwar, Nilkantheshwar, Naroshankar.

Although devotees were restricted to visit the temple directly due to the crisis, many temple administrations had arranged online darshan for Shiv devotees.

Devotees avail online darshan facility

From the 3rd Shravani Monday yesterday, a 24-hour online darshan facility is being provided by the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust. On Monday, many devotees took this opportunity to worship Lord Shiv. The temple Trust has appealed people to visit its official website www.trimbakeshwertrust.com to offer puja.

Palanquin ceremony a subdued affair

The palanquin ceremony of the third Shravan Monday was held in a simple manner in Trimbakeshwar, yesterday. As it was the third Monday in Shravan, the palanquin which left the Trimbakeshwar temple in the afternoon reached holy Kushavarta tirth amid drumbeats.

A palanquin was placed for everyone to worship. The Board of the Trust is functioning under the guidance of Devasthan chairman Justice M S Bodhankar. Trustee Satyapriya Shukla and trustees of the temple were present on this occasion.