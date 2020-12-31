Deshdoot Times

Boycott nylon manja, appeals Mandhare

District Collector gives audiovisual message
Boycott nylon manja, appeals Mandhare
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
Makarsankrant Festival
Boycott nylon Manja
save birds and animals
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com