Boycott nylon manja, appeals Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>In order to protect the lives of birds, animals, and citizens, everyone should boycott nylon Manja as a smart citizen, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare in an audiovisual message. Everyone should boycott nylon Manja by avoiding its use for kites, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare. </p>.<p>The government restricted the sale, storage, and use of nylon Manja in 2016 under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Even the administration has, from time to time, banned the use of nylon Manja in the district under section 144. Administration and police take strict action to save the lives of animals and to prevent the residents from injuries.</p><p>“For public interest and self-interest, every citizen must follow the rules. Just as it is the responsibility of the administration and the police to enforce every law and order, it is also important for the citizens to co-operate with the administration in enforcing the law and regulations,” said District Collector Mandhare. </p><p>In every sport, just like kite-cutting, a healthy competition takes place. While doing so, one should be careful that animals and other citizens remain safe. On this backdrop, the District Collector has appealed to the citizens to boycott the use of nylon Manja, realizing that accidents can happen with anyone due to nylon thread.</p>