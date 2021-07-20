Boulders fall in Kasara Ghat

NASHIK: Due to continuous torrential rains for two days, a large amount of boulders collapsed in the old Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday night. Boulders also fell on railway track in the Kasara Ghat section. Officers in charge of Kasara Ghat police station Keshav Naik and staff, highway security police Ghoti police arrived at the spot.

The team then stopped the vehicles going to Nashik and started a lane at a slow pace by setting aside small stones to start a lane on the road. Kasara police station officer Keshav Naik and highway police station officer Amol Walzade approached the  National Highway Number 3 Authority and the toll company for help. Two hours later, they sent JCB to the spot.

Meanwhile, amidst heavy rains from 11 pm to 1 pm, the police and disaster management team members regularised the traffic to Nashik, especially small vehicles, with the help of batteries (torches) at a slow lane. The boulders were removed with the help of JCB at 2:45 am after the arrival of the workers of the concerned Peak Infra Company between 2 pm.

Trees on railway tracks

While the landslide on Mumbai-Nashik highways took place on Sunday night to Monday morning, huge debris and trees fell on the railway track at 12 noon on Kasara Igatpuri railway track of Central Railway at 6 am, Monday morning. As soon as they came to know about the incident, the Railway Emergency Relief Team, Railway Security Force and railway staff rushed to the spot and started clearing the fallen trees on the railway tracks.

Due to this accident, the railway traffic on the up and down route was slow. All types of mail and express trains were running one to one and a half hours late. Downhill trains were running late as work was underway at the war footing to remove the debris though there was heavy rain. Due to this incident, the trains on the down route were diverted from the middle route, the railway administration said.