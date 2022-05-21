Bora’s photograph features in Newsletter for Birdwatchers

NASHIK: The oldest ornithological newspaper in India, ‘Newsletter for Birdwatchers’, has been given research information on the subject of ‘colour discolouration in Indian birds’. A photograph of a Parakeet known as Sikandar with a similar disorder has been published in the newsletter. The photograph has been clicked by Prof Anand Bora. The research paper on ‘Yellow Parakeets’ and ‘Barbets’, written by Dr Raju Kasambe, a scientist and senior bird researcher of the Bombay Natural History Society, gives a detailed account of the discolouration of birds.

President of ‘Nature Club of Nashik’ prof Anand Bora, Yasmina Narechania, Sandeep Gabhane and Hetali Karia are co-writers. A research paper titled ‘Yellow’ has been published in this issue. A photo of Sikandar Parrot, with parts of albinism, was spotted in the city during a bird-watching by Anand Bora during the Corona period.

He sent the photograph and information to Dr Raju Kasambe. He found it unusual. Colour discolouration in Indian birds, parakeets and barbets, often confuses birdwatchers. In the colour of birds due to genetic mutations, research is about how change happens. Earlier, a photograph of a white-tailed eagle first seen in Nandurmadhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary was also got published. It was also clicked by Bora.

"The publication of research papers and photographs in India’s oldest ornithological newspaper Newsletter for Birdwatchers is a big thing. I have been observing birds for the last twenty years and many rare birds have been spotted in Nashik. We are studying birds under the guidance of Dr Kasambe."

- Anand Bora (President, Nature Club of Nashik)